Colombia coach Néstor Lorenzo critical of extended Copa America final halftime for Shakira concert
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Colombia coach Néstor Lorenzo was critical of the extended halftime planned for Sunday night’s Copa America final to allow a concert by Shakira. Shakira will be the first musical act to perform during the halftime of the final. The Colombian pop star, a former partner of Barcelona and Spain star defender Gerard Piqué, has performed at three World Cups as well as the 2020 Super Bowl. With her performance as well as the time it will take to set up and clear the field for the second half, the normal 15 minute halftime will be pushed to 25 minutes during the match between Argentina and Colombia.