Donald Trump appeared to be the target of an assassination attempt. Here’s what to know

WASHINGTON (AP) — What began as a jubilant rally Saturday for Donald Trump days before he becomes the official Republican presidential nominee ended in mere minutes with the former president bloodied and a suspected would-be assassin shot dead by Secret Service. There was also one spectator killed and two others who were critically injured in the shooting at the rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. The former president was showing off a chart of border crossing numbers when the shots, at least five, were fired. Trump was seen holding his ear and got down on the ground. Agents quickly created a shield around him. When he finally stood, his face was bloodied. As agents rushed him, he pumped his fist to cheering supporters.

