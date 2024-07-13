Minnesota Republican Tayler Rahm drops out to clear path for Joe Teirab in competitive US House race

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Republicans now have a straighter path to potential victory in what is expected to be Minnesota’s closest congressional race. GOP-endorsed candidate Tayler Rahm dropped out Saturday from a primary fight against the better-funded Joe Teirab, who already had tacit backing from key House leaders. Rahm says he is going to serve as a senior adviser to former President Donald Trump’s campaign in Minnesota, where Trump insists he can defeat President Joe Biden. That gives Teirab free rein to focus on incumbent Democratic Rep. Angie Craig in the suburban 2nd District, which represents one of the best pickup opportunities for the narrow House Republican majority.

