Rudy Giuliani’s bankruptcy case was thrown out. Here are some key things to know

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge has thrown out the bankruptcy case of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, citing his repeated “uncooperative conduct,” including a failure to comply with court orders and disclose sources of income. While creditors of the longtime ally of former President Donald Trump can now pursue other legal remedies, such as seizing his apartments and other assets, the judge’s decision on Friday also allows Giuliani to now pursue an appeal of a costly defamation verdict. It also allows the two former Georgia election workers he was found to have defamed to return to court and try to collect the $148 million judgement.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.