Soriano leads the Los Angeles Angels’ strong mound effort in a 2-1 victory over the Seattle Mariners

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Jo Adell drove in an early run and had two hits, and José Soriano pitched six resourceful innings in the Los Angeles Angels’ 2-1 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Saturday night.

Four Angels pitchers held Seattle scoreless for the final eight innings, with Carlos Estévez pitching the ninth for his 17th save. Los Angeles has limited the first-place Mariners to one earned run in the last 16 innings of this series, with the Angels winning both games.

“Pitching, defense, timely hitting,” Angels manager Ron Washington said. “That’s what it was. We played a solid ballgame.”

Soriano (5-7) gave up just one run despite allowing five hits and four walks and hitting two batters with wildly off-the-mark pitches. In his third start since returning from a back injury, he struck out five and ended Mariners rallies in three of the first five innings by retiring Luke Raley three times, stranding eight runners in the process.

“I was attacking the zone,” Soriano said through an interpreter. “I was commanding pitches. I had a little bit of turbulence, but I passed through it.”

Julio Rodríguez had an RBI single in the first inning for the Mariners, who have lost two straight after winning the first three games of their Southern California road trip.

George Kirby (7-7) yielded just three hits and one earned run over six innings for Seattle, striking out seven.

“They threw some really good pitching at us tonight,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said. “It came down to (the fact) we made an error in the middle of the field, which we typically don’t do, and we just weren’t able to overcome it. We had some chances against Soriano, but we needed to come up with a big hit, and we didn’t do that tonight. Uncharacteristic play for us.”

Seattle led after three batters. J.P. Crawford drew an 11-pitch leadoff walk and scored on singles by Cal Raleigh and Rodríguez. Raley grounded into a double play with two on to end the first.

Los Angeles went ahead 2-1 in the second inning when Mickey Moniak singled, stole second and scored on a long single by Adell. Zach Neto then ran home when Raley’s throw from right field rolled to the Angels’ dugout. Raley was charged with a throwing error.

Raley also struck out with the bases loaded in the third, and grounded out with the bases loaded in the fifth.

Ben Joyce threw a 103.4-mph fastball during his 11th straight scoreless outing for the Angels. The reliever gave up a leadoff double in the seventh before striking out Crawford, Raleigh and Rodríguez on 12 combined pitches with his combination of heat, an improving slider and an 86-mph changeup.

“I feel like every time I’ve just been getting more comfortable, and you’re seeing the results,” Joyce said.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mariners: LHP Gabe Speier performed well in his bullpen session Friday, manager Scott Servais said. Seattle is hoping Speier can return after the All-Star break.

Angels: RHP Andrew Wantz had season-ending elbow surgery, the team announced Saturday. He made one major league appearance this season.

UP NEXT

Seattle’s Logan Gilbert (6-5, 3.59 ERA) makes the start that will force him to miss his first All-Star Game. The Angels hadn’t yet announced who will start a bullpen game.

