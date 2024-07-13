This year’s RNC speakers include VP hopefuls, GOP lawmakers and UFC’s CEO — but not Melania Trump

NEW YORK (AP) — Former first lady Melania Trump is not expected to speak at next week’s Republican National Convention, which will feature speeches by other Trump family members and a long list of GOP officials. The former first lady will attend the convention, but does not appear on a list of headliners and keynote speakers released by convention organizers Saturday. The full list includes the three top contenders for the vice presidential nomination — Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, Ohio Sen. JD Vance and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum. Also speaking are a mix of Trump allies from inside and outside government, including Ultimate Fighting Championship CEO Dana White.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.