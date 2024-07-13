Thousands of Islamists rally near the Pakistani capital to denounce Israeli strikes in Gaza

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Thousands of supporters of a Pakistani radical political party have rallied near Islamabad, denouncing Israeli strikes in Gaza and urging the government to send more aid to the Palestinians. The protesters also demanded that Pakistan declare Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “a terrorist.” There was no immediate response from the government following the rally Saturday in the garrison city of Rawalpindi. Pakistan has no diplomatic relations with Israel. Pakistan has been calling for a cease-fire in the nine-month Israel-Hamas war, and in recent months has sent relief items for the Palestinians in Gaza.

