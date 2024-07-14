At least 5 killed in bombing targeting a busy café in the Somali capital, police say

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Police say a bombing outside a café in the Somali capital of Mogadishu killed at least five people. Some people were watching the European soccer final between Spain and England on a screen inside the café when a car loaded with explosives blew up outside, said a spokesman for Somali police. He told reporters that at least 20 other people were injured in the attack. Pictures posted online and purporting to be from the scene showed a fire burning outside the café in the aftermath of the explosion.

