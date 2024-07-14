In beachy Galveston, locals buckle down without power after Beryl’s blow during peak tourist season

GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — Electricity will likely be out another week for hundreds of thousands of people in the Houston after Hurricane Beryl tore down trees and power lines. In nearby Galveston, the enduring outages are disrupting peak tourist season. But restaurants and locals are buckling down, vowing to reopen soon and finding ways to beat the heat. Galveston has weathered its share of storms over the years. But Beryl still caught the island off guard with its arrival so early into hurricane season. Longtime family businessman Nick Gaido says it’s crucial that businesses salvage some summer sales on an island where the local economy relies on tourism.

