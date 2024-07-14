Kate, Princess of Wales, is at Wimbledon in a rare public appearance since revealing she has cancer

LONDON (AP) — The Princess of Wales has arrived at the All England Club for the Wimbledon men’s final. Sunday’s outing is only her second public appearance since announcing she had been diagnosed with cancer. Kate, wife of heir to the throne Prince William, was expected to sit in the Royal Box at Centre Court during the championship match between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz. Since 2016, the princess has been the patron of the club that hosts the annual grass-court Grand Slam tournament. Her ceremonial duties include handing out the winner’s trophies after the singles finals, although she was not on hand Saturday when Barbora Krejcikova defeated Jasmine Paolini for the women’s title.

