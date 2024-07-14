Syrians vote for their next parliament, which may consider allowing Assad to extend his rule

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syrians are voting for members of a new parliament in an election that is expected to hold few surprises. The outcome could pave the way for a constitutional amendment to extend the term of President Bashar Assad, whose term would end in 2028 under the current term limits. The vote Monday is the fourth in Syria since mass anti-government protests and a brutal crackdown by security forces spiraled into an ongoing civil war in 2011. Syrians who’ve left their country due to the war are not eligible to vote in parliamentary elections.

