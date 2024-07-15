35 people die in a storm that brought heavy rainfall to eastern Afghanistan, Taliban official says

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Taliban official says that a storm that brought heavy rainfall to eastern Afghanistan has killed at least 35 people. The official said that many others were injured across Nangarhar province on Monday. Among the dead were five members of the same family who were killed when the roof of their house collapsed in Surkh Rod district. Four other family members were injured. The official also said that there are women and children among those killed and injured and the weather has destroyed many properties and crops in different parts of the province.

