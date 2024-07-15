A Baltimore man died after being sedated and restrained by medics. His mom wants answers

BALTIMORE (AP) — The mother of a Baltimore man who died in police custody after being sedated by medics wants to know whether the actions of first responders caused his death. Experts say first responders failed to act urgently when Trea Ellinger turned onto his stomach and remained in the prone position for several minutes. Prosecutors declined to charge any of the first responders involved in the case. But a recent investigation led by The Associated Press found that the practice of giving sedatives to people restrained by police has spread quietly across the nation over the last 15 years, resulting in some avoidable deaths.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.