DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Police in Oman say four people have been killed and others wounded in a shooting in a mosque. The Royal Oman Police said Tuesday the shooting happened in the Wadi Kabir neighborhood of Muscat, the Omani capital. Police gave no motive nor said who was suspected of carrying out the attack. Oman is on the eastern edge of the Arabian Peninsula. Such violence is rare in the sultanate.

