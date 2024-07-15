Attacker stabs and wounds French soldier patrolling Paris ahead of the 2024 Olympics

PARIS (AP) — Officials in France say a French soldier has been stabbed outside a big train station in Paris, and the attacker is under arrest. Paris is under a high security alert 11 days before the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympics. A French military official says that the soldier is hospitalized but is not in life-threatening condition and that the reason for the attack Monday is being investigated. The soldier was among thousands of troops serving in the Sentinelle force for France’s domestic security.

