Dodgers’ Hernández beats Royals’ Witt for HR Derby title, Alonso’s bid for 3rd win ends in 1st round

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers’ Teoscar Hernández won the Home Run Derby when he beat local star Bobby Witt Jr. of the Kansas City Royals 14-13 in the final round. The 31-year-old Hernández hit 49 homers over three rounds that totaled 3.98 miles. He is the first Dodgers player to win the derby. Kansas City has never had a winner. Witt, needing one to tie with one out remaining, drove a ball to one of the deepest parts of the park in left-center, where it hit halfway up the wall.

