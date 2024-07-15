Estonia’s Prime Minister Kaja Kallas steps down to become EU’s top diplomat
HELSINKI (AP) — Estonia’s Prime Minister Kaja Kallas has stepped down as the leader of the Baltic country to become the foreign policy chief of the European Union later this year. Kallas, Estonia’s first female prime minister, handed in her formal resignation to President Alar Karis during a brief meeting at the Presidential Palace in the capital, Tallinn, on Monday. Estonia under Kallas has been one of Europe’s most vocal backers of Ukraine following the full-scale Russian invasion in February 2022. Her most likely successor from her center-right Reform Party is Climate Minister Kristen Michal.