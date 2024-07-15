Georgia Democrats file challenges to keep Kennedy and others off presidential ballot

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Democrats are challenging efforts to place Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and three other candidates on the state’s presidential ballots It’s part of a nationwide effort to block candidates who could siphon votes from incumbent President Joe Biden. Besides Kennedy, Democrats are targeting independent Cornel West, Green Party candidate Jill Stein and Party for Socialism and Liberation nominee Claudia De la Cruz. Democratic Party of Georgia Executive Director Tolulope Kevin Olasanoye says those candidates and parties “have not faithfully observed” Georgia’s election laws. The challenges trigger hearings before an administrative law judge. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger will then decide the challenges based on evidence from the hearings. Either side could appeal to state court.

