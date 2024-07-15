Germany says it saw fewer security problems than expected during Euro 2024

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s top security official says authorities had fewer security problems and crimes to deal with than they expected at the European Championship. The tournament ended on Sunday with Spain beating England 2-1 in the final in Berlin and no reports of serious disturbances. That capped a month-long event which mostly saw only isolated and relatively minor incidents, a contrast with violence at some past tournaments. Germany’s Interior Ministry said Monday that, over the course of the tournament, there was a total of about 170 arrests and 320 temporary detentions. Police recorded about 2,340 offenses linked to the tournament, including some 700 involving bodily harm and 120 thefts. There were about 140 cases involving violence against police officers.

