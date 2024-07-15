Nepal authorities say 65 people were on board the buses missing in a river since Friday

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Authorities in Nepal say there were 65 people on board the two buses that were pushed into a swollen river in Nepal last week. Rescuers have been able to recover 14 bodies. Eight have been identified and are being handed over to relatives. The bodies were washed away as far as 100 kilometers from Simaltal, where the buses had been swept by landslide on Friday into the Trishuli river. On Tuesday, the Chitwan District Administration office published a list with names and details of the 65 people who were on board. The two buses and the remaining passengers are still missing.

