Outside RNC, conservative group defends its Project 2025 guidebook as Democrats ramp up attacks

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The conservative think tank that drew up a nearly 1,000-page guidebook on how the next Republican administration can remake the federal government is highlighting its policies while defending itself from Democratic attacks. President Joe Biden’s campaign has zeroed in on the Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025 in its race against former President Donald Trump, who formally became the GOP presidential nominee on Monday. They note the guidebook calls for sweeping new regulations and reorganizing government so its workforce is more loyal to the president. Trump has distanced himself from the guidebook.

