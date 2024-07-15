Palm Desert continues clean-up after weekend thunderstorm

Businesses are cleaning up today after heavy rain and flash flooding were brought into the valley by a thunderstorm. Palm Desert bore the brunt of the rainfall. According to the National Weather Service, 1.34 inches of rain fell in the city.

The Living Desert Zoo in the south of the city did not experience damage, but other neighborhoods saw hail and flash flooding.

Videos sent in from viewers show trashcans being swept away and driveways being washed out due to the heavy rain.