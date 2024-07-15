Skip to Content
News

Palm Desert continues clean-up after weekend thunderstorm

KESQ
By
New
Published 10:55 AM

Businesses are cleaning up today after heavy rain and flash flooding were brought into the valley by a thunderstorm. Palm Desert bore the brunt of the rainfall. According to the National Weather Service, 1.34 inches of rain fell in the city. 

The Living Desert Zoo in the south of the city did not experience damage, but other neighborhoods saw hail and flash flooding.

Videos sent in from viewers show trashcans being swept away and driveways being washed out due to the heavy rain.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Gavin Nguyen

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content