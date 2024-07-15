Texas governor criticizes Houston energy as utility says power will be restored by Wednesday
Associated Press
AUSTIN, Texs (AP) — The Houston area’s main utility company says it expects to have power restored to most residents by Wednesday. But Gov. Greg Abbott continued to criticize CenterPoint Energy on Monday for its storm preparation and response. He said the company seems “incapable of doing their job.” Yet some energy experts are questioning whether Abbott and state regulators have long failed to get tough on utilities or modernize and toughen the state’s power delivery system. Texas has experienced repeated mass outages from weather events. CenterPoint has defended its response and pace of restoring outages following Hurricane Beryl. A spokesperson did not respond to an email seeking comment Monday.