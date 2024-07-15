Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova returns to the top 10, and Carlos Alcaraz stays at No. 3

LONDON (AP) — Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova returned to the WTA’s top 10 for the first time in six months on Monday, and runner-up Jasmine Paolini rose to a career-best No. 5.

Krejcikova’s run to her second Grand Slam title, capped by a 6-2, 2-6, 6-4 victory over Paolini on Saturday, allowed the 28-year-old player from the Czech Republic to jump 22 places to No. 10. Krejcikova had last been that high in the rankings the week of Jan. 8; in the past, she reached No. 2 in singles and No. 1 in doubles.

Paolini moved up from No. 7 by becoming the first woman since Serena Williams to get to the finals at Wimbledon and the French Open in the same year. Paolini lost to Iga Swiatek in the title match at Roland Garros last month.

Carlos Alcaraz’s second consecutive championship at the All England Club, and fourth major title overall, did not affect his ranking. He stayed at No. 3, with Jannik Sinner still at No. 1 despite losing in the quarterfinals, and runner-up Novak Djokovic held on to the No. 2 spot after being defeated by Alcaraz 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (4) on Sunday.

There was no movement in the rest of the ATP’s top five, either, with Alexander Zverev at No. 4, and Daniil Medvedev at No. 5. But Alex de Minaur moved from No. 9 to a career-high No. 6 by reaching the quarterfinals. The Australian was supposed to meet Djokovic at that stage but needed to withdraw before that match because of an injured hip.

Swiatek remained at No. 1 in the WTA following a third-round loss at the All England Club, and the rest of the top four also was unchanged, with Coco Gauff at No. 2, Aryna Sabalenka at No. 3, and Elena Rybakina at No. 4.

Marketa Vondrousova, who won Wimbledon a year ago and was defeated in the first round this time, slid from No. 6 to No. 18. Ons Jabeur, the runner-up at the grass-court Grand Slam tournament in 2022 and 2023, went from No. 10 to No. 16 after bowing out in the third round.

