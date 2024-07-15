World’s rarest whale may have washed up on New Zealand beach, possibly shedding clues on species

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The spade-toothed whales are the world’s rarest, with no live sightings ever recorded. No one knows how many there are, what they eat, or even where they live in the vast expanse of the southern Pacific Ocean. However, scientists in New Zealand may have finally caught a break. If DNA confirms the beaked mammal as a spade-toothed whale, it will be only the seventh ever found — all but one washed up on the coasts of New Zealand or its offshore islands. Scientists said Monday they hoped that examining the whale found on the South Island will unveil information about the mysterious creatures.

