An Australian computer scientist who claimed to invent bitcoin referred to prosecutors for perjury

LONDON (AP) — A London judge who found that an Australian computer scientist falsely claimed to be the mysterious creator of the bitcoin cryptocurrency says he will refer the case to British prosecutors for possible perjury charges. Judge James Mellor said Tuesday that he will refer evidence from the civil case involving Craig Wright to the Crown Prosecution Service. Mellor had found Wright was not the man behind “Satoshi Nakamoto,” the pseudonym that has masked the creator of bitcoin’s identity. A nonprofit group of technology and crypto companies had sued Wright over claims that he falsely claimed to be Nakamoto to prevent them from further developing the open-source technology.

