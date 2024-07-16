Anger over Houston power outages after Beryl has repair crews facing threats from some residents

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston’s prolonged outages following Hurricane Beryl has some fed-up and frustrated residents taking out their anger on repair workers who are trying to restore power across the city. Authorities say some workers have had guns drawn on them or rocks thrown their way, or had threatening messages sent to them. The confrontations have prompted police escorts, charges in at least two cases and pleas from officials to leave the linemen alone so they can work. Ed Allen, with a local union that represents CenterPoint workers, says he’s disheartened by the threats some in the community have made. But crews told him Tuesday it appears things are getting better.

