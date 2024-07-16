Biden seriously considering proposals on Supreme Court term limits, ethics code, AP sources say

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is seriously considering proposals to establish term limits for U.S. Supreme Court justices, and an ethics code that would be enforceable under law, amid growing concerns that the justices are not held accountable. That’s according to three people briefed on the plans who were not authorized to speak publicly about proposals that have not been finalized. Any changes would require congressional approval, which would be unlikely in a divided Congress. But with Republican nominee Donald Trump bragging about putting the three justices on the high court who are now part of the conservative majority, Biden’s call for major changes could help animate his voters.

