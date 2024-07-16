Body found on Tenerife is identified as British teen missing for nearly a month

LONDON (AP) — A Spanish court says a body found on the island of Tenerife was a British teen who went missing nearly a month ago. The Canary Islands High Court of Justice said Tuesday that Jay Slater likely died from a fall in rocky terrain. Slater, 19, was last seen June 17 as he set out to walk from a village in the northwest of the island to where he had been staying in in the south. The trip would have taken about 11 hours. He called a friend early in the journey to say he was lost, extremely thirsty and his cell phone was dying.

