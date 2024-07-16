Educators wonder how to teach the writings of Alice Munro in wake of daughter’s revelations

NEW YORK (AP) — For decades, Robert Lecker has read, taught and written about Alice Munro, the Nobel laureate from Canada renowned for her short stories. A longtime professor at McGill University in Montreal, and author of a critical study of Munro, he has thought of her as the “jewel” in the crown of Canadian literature. But since learning that Munro declined to leave her husband after he had sexually assaulted and harassed her daughter, Lecker now wonders how to teach her work, or if he should even try. Other educated face similar dilemmas.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.