Fire destroys golf carts in Palm Desert; No injuries reported

Firefighters knocked down a blaze today that engulfed several golf carts in Palm Desert, and no injuries were reported.

The fire was first reported at 5:44 a.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Pinehurst Lane, according to a Riverside County Fire Department statement. Fire crews found several golf carts burning in a parking structure and were able to contain the fire within 20 minutes, fire officials said.

RCFD personnel stayed on the scene mopping up for another hour, according to the department.

The cause of the fire remained unknown.