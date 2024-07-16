French rugby head says ‘chain of events is dramatic’ after national team assault, racism claims

MARCOUSSIS, FRANCE (AP) — French Rugby Federation President Florian Grill has addressed allegations of sexual assault and racism against members of the national team on its tour of Argentina, saying the “chain of events is dramatic” for all involved. Team members Oscar Jegou and Hugo Auradou were arrested for sexual assault in Buenos Aires after a complaint was filed against them in the city of Mendoza, where the French delegation had made a stopover before traveling to Uruguay. Melvin Jaminet also allegedly made racist comments in a video posted and then deleted on Instagram. “There will be a before and an after Mendoza,” Grill stated. He likened the impact to “a cold shower” and “a hammer on our head,” during a press conference held at the French national rugby center.

