Hawaiian residents evacuated as wind-swept wildfire in Kaumakani quickly spreads

KAUMAKANI, Hawaii (AP) — Officials say residents of about 200 homes in a small, rural community on the Hawaiian island of Kauai were evacuated by a wind-swept wildfire on Monday as firefighters tried to stop it from spreading by dropping water from the air. Kauai Fire officials say the fire has burned approximately 1.56 square miles of land between Hanapepe and Kaumakani. “Multiple” structures are being threatened. Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami said that in addition to dropping water on the fire from helicopters, heavy machinery was also being used to create breaks to prevent the fire from spreading, in addition to firefighters trying to stop the fire on the ground. The fire is 60% contained.

