Kamala Harris and JD Vance have yet to agree on terms for a VP debate

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance have yet to agree on terms to participate in a debate. Harris has agreed to a debate on CBS News on either July 23 or Aug. 13. Two months ago, former President Donald Trump agreed to those same dates — or one later in the calendar — on behalf of his then-unidentified running mate. But Trump wanted the debate to be on Fox News, which Biden’s team has indicated it would reject. According to people familiar with the talks who spoke on condition of anonymity, there has been no progress at bridging the disagreements on the network partner and format. But they expect discussions to begin now that Trump has selected Vance, a first-term senator from Ohio.

