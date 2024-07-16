Kaspersky to shutter US operations after its software is banned by Commerce Department, citing risk
NEW YORK (AP) — Cybersecurity firm Kaspersky says it’s shutting down all of its operations in the United States, just weeks after the Commerce Department banned the use of the company’s software in the country. Moscow-based Kaspersky says it will “gradually wind down” its U.S. operations and eliminate U.S.-based positions starting July 20. The company notes that it evaluated legal requirements and determined that business opportunities in the country are no longer viable. Last month, the Commerce Department announced a ban of Kaspersky software in the U.S. — with the government arguing that the company’s Russian connections pose a national security risk. Kaspersky has vehemently denied that it is a security threat.