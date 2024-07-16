La Salle University says Joe “Jellybean” Bryant, the father of the late Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant, has died at 69
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — La Salle University says Joe “Jellybean” Bryant, the father of the late Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant, has died at 69.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — La Salle University says Joe “Jellybean” Bryant, the father of the late Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant, has died at 69.
News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.