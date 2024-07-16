Prosecutors say neo-Nazi ‘murder cult’ leader plotted to give poison candy to Jewish kids in NYC

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors say the leader of a violent neo-Nazi extremist group based in eastern Europe has been charged with plotting to have an associate dress up as Santa Claus and hand out poisoned candy to Jewish children in New York City to sow terror. The 21-year-old man from the Republic of Georgia was indicted Tuesday on four charges, including soliciting hate crimes and acts of mass violence. The suspect, who has various nicknames including Commander Butcher, allegedly leads the Maniacs Murder Cult, which prosecutors say has the goal of upsetting social order and governments via terrorism and violent acts that promote fear and chaos.

