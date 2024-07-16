Palm Springs Aerial Tramway announces free passes for first responders through August

For the entire month of August, the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway will give free passes to all qualified first responders as part of "First Responders Days."

Up to four guests of first responders will receive 25% off regular Tram fares.

Qualifying personnel include:

Fire and police department

California Highway Patrol

County Sheriff Officers

Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs)

"The Tramway is greatly appreciative of the hard-work and dedication first responders put in every day," said Tramway General Manager Nancy Nichols. "A day at the Tramway is our way of saying ‘thank you’ and wishing them—along with their family and friends—a relaxing and enjoyable experience."

This program will run starting Aug. 1 through Aug. 21, 2024. Tickets will be available at the Tramway's Valley Station on the day of the visit, the Tramway confirmed.