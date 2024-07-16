Police in Kenya use tear gas to break up new protests calling for the president to resign

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Police in Kenya have hurled tear gas canisters to break up protests in Nairobi and several other towns and cities accusing the president of poor governance and demanding his resignation despite his dismissal of nearly the entire Cabinet last week. Businesses in Nairobi remained closed for fear of a repeat of the looting that occurred during demonstrations last week, when protesters stormed into parliament and several were killed by police. Demonstrators blocked major roads on Tuesday including the Nairobi-Namanga highway in the outskirts of Nairobi, where they lit bonfires. The protests come five days after President William Ruto dismissed all but one Cabinet minister and promised to form a broad-based, lean and efficient government in response to the protesters’ demands.

