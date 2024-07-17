2 men sentenced in 2021 armed standoff on Massachusetts highway

WOBURN, Mass. (AP) — Two men have been sentenced for their role in an armed standoff on a busy Massachusetts highway in 2021 that lasted more than eight hours and caused traffic delays during a busy Fourth of July weekend. Jamhal Tavon Sanders Latimer was sentenced Tuesday to three to five years in Middlesex Superior Court and Steven Anthony Perez was sentenced to just over a year and half behind bars. They were convicted of multiple gun charges last month related to the standoff. Prosecutors say the two were part of a sovereign citizen group called Rise of the Moors and claimed they were on the way to training in Maine when a state trooper stopped to ask if they needed help.

