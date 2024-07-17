9 crewmembers rescued, search still on for others after oil tanker capsizes in Arabian Sea off Oman

The Indian Navy says that search teams have rescued nine crewmembers, mostly Indians, and are searching for seven others after an oil tanker capsized this week off the coast of Oman. The tanker, the MT Prestige Falcon, capsized in the Arabian Sea late Monday southeast off Oman’s Ras Madrakah area, according to Oman’s Maritime Security Agency. The cause of the capsizing and the condition of the tanker and its cargo were not immediately known. But the Indian Navy, which sent a warship to help in the search operations, said the rescue teams were dealing with rough sea and strong winds.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.