Belmont Stakes winner Dornoch returns for the Haskell Stakes at Monmouth Park

OCEANPORT, N.J. (AP) — Belmont Stakes winner Dornoch and runner-up Mindframe are set to renew their rivalry when they return to racing for the $1 million Haskell Stakes at Monmouth Park on Saturday.

Mindframe, who finished a half-length behind Dornoch in the final leg of the Triple Crown on June 8, has been made the 9-5 favorite for the centerpiece of the Monmouth meet. Danny Gargan-trained Dornoch is the 5-2 second choice despite his exciting win at Saratoga Race Course.

The Belmont was held at Saratoga because Belmont is undergoing renovations.

Dornoch drew the inside No. 1 post position in the field of eight 3-year-old colts and geldings for the 1 1/8-mile race. Regular jockey Luis Saez is listed to ride the son of Good Magic, who won this race in 2018.

“I think he’s training better now going into the Haskell than he was going into the Belmont,” Gargan said.

Gargan expressed concern about the inside post position along the rail. Dornoch previously also drew the No. 1 spot in the Kentucky Derby, was banged around at the start of the race with a 20-horse field and finished 10th.

However, Gargan said Dornoch doesn’t have to go straight to the lead and just needs to be in good position.

Trainer Todd Pletcher has three in the Haskell with 2-year-old champion and Kentucky Derby favorite Fierceness, Mindframe and Tuscan Sky.

Pletcher said there is a possibility Fierceness, who finished 15th in the Derby, will skip the Haskell to race in the Jim Dandy Stakes at Saratoga next week.

Mike Repole owns Fierceness and has an interest in Mindframe. Pletcher said Repole may not want them to compete in the same race.

Mindframe came in second in the Belmont, a half-length behind Dornoch. Pletcher said the colt’s inexperience may have hurt him in the race as he drifted out a little in the stretch.

Tuscan Sky has had recent success at Monmouth, posting an impressive 6 3/4-length win in the Pegasus on June 15.

Trainer Brad Cox will seek his third Haskell in four years when he sends out Timberlake. This will be the colt’s first start since finishing fourth as the favorite in the Arkansas Derby nearly four months ago.

Cox won the Haskell with Mandaloun in 2021 and Cyberknife in ’22.

Here is the field in post position order for the Haskell with horse, jockey and odds:

Dornoch, Luis Saez, 5-2; Jasper’s Pride, Jomar Torres, 30-1; Tuscan Sky, Javier Castellano, 9-2; Timberlake, Flavien Prat, 8-1; Fierceness, John Velazquez, 5-2; Just Step On It, Florent Geroux, 30-1; Mindframe, Irad Ortiz, Jr., 9-5 and Sea Streak, Jairo Rendon, 20-1.

