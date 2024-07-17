Buses carrying Chinese tourists veer off New Zealand road in 2 crashes at the same spot. 15 hurt

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Two buses carrying Chinese tourists have veered off a road on New Zealand’s South Island in separate crashes, and 15 passengers were taken to hospital. Officials said two of them were seriously hurt. Police said the buses were traveling in the same direction when they slid off the same section of the road and overturned. Other drivers reported heavy fog and perilous black ice on the road at the time of the crash Thursday. The Chinese consulate in Christchurch said its nationals were on board the buses.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.