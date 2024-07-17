Delta organizes send-off for Team USA Olympic athletes at Atlanta airport

ATLANTA (AP) — Delta Air Lines is celebrating members of Team USA as the athletes head off to Paris for the Summer Olympic Games. The airline organized a send-off Wednesday for archers, fencers and other U.S. athletes at Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The airline had T-shirts and water bottles at the gate where archers, fencers, basketball players and other athletes were scheduled to depart. Signs read, “Good Luck Team USA!” and “A Merci Beaucoup From Us to You.” Delta is managing travel for all U.S. Olympic and Paralympic athletes. The opening ceremony for the Games is scheduled for July 26.

