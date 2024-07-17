Don’t work in bed, and other tips for creating a peaceful sleep zone in a studio apartment

There’s a lot to be said for the work/play energy of a nice studio or other small apartment during the day. But how do you bring that energy down to get a good night’s sleep? When electronics, cookery, clothes and books all share one space, it can be a challenge to create a restful refuge. Design and sleep experts say to start by prioritizing your sleep space. Get a good bed — regular or fold-down. Create a buffer zone between your sleep area and the rest of the apartment. You might use furniture or a screen to do that. Cut down on sensory stimuli by freshening the air and blocking the noise and light of appliances, electronics and the street.

