Former South African President Zuma faces expulsion from ANC after joining a rival party

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Former South African President Jacob Zuma was expected to face a disciplinary hearing with the African National Congress party, after campaigning against the organization he once led as head of a new political party in national elections in May. Wednesday’s hearing could lead to Zuma, 82, being expelled from the ANC. Zuma was forced to step down as South African president in 2018 amid allegations of corruption and has been embroiled in a political feud since then with current President Cyril Ramaphosa, the man who replaced him as the leader of the party and the country.

