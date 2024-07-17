Greece shuts Acropolis during hottest part of day as southern Europe swelters in a heat wave

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s Culture Ministry has ordered the Acropolis to shut for several hours in the middle of the day, while authorities warn of extreme heat as southern Europe swelters in sizzling temperatures. Meteorologists say the hot air from Africa is forecast to continue baking Greece for several more days and at least through Sunday, with the heat wave peaking on Wednesday and Thursday when temperatures were expected to reach 43 degrees Celsius (109 Fahrenheit). Authorities shut down Athens’ famed Acropolis, the country’s biggest cultural attraction, from noon to 5 p.m. while municipalities were making air-conditioned indoor spaces available to the public.

