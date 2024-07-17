Haiti’s prime minister orders gangs to drop weapons and promises to take back control of the capital

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haitian Prime Minister Garry Conille has ordered gangs to surrender their weapons and acknowledged how dangerous life in Haiti’s capital and beyond has become. He also pledged in his televised speech to crack down on the rampant violence. Conille spoke late Wednesday, a day after a second group of 200 Kenyan police officers arrived in Haiti to help quell the gang violence as part of a U.N.-backed mission led by the East African country. Gangs control 80% of Port-au-Prince, and they have been blamed for killing or injuring more than 1,500 people in the first three months of the year alone.

