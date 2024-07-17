Italian authorities seek truck driver who was filmed striking migrants near French border

ROME (AP) — Italian border police are looking for a truck driver who is shown on a widely circulated video striking female migrants after he found them in the back of his truck near the French border. Authorities say smugglers loaded the 12 Eritrean women on his truck at a rest stop near the border on Monday while the trucker was having lunch. Once closed inside the truck, the women apparently started agitating due to the heat and drew the driver’s attention. The mayor has condemned the driver’s action but noted that he risked arrest in France for transporting migrants.

