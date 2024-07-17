Originally Published: 17 JUL 24 18:08 ET

Updated: 17 JUL 24 18:13 ET

By Donald Judd and Sam Fossum, CNN

(CNN) — President Joe Biden has tested positive for Covid-19, according to the president and CEO of UnidosUS Janet Murguía.

Biden was expected to speak at the group’s conference in Las Vegas Wednesday night.

“I was just on the phone with President Biden. And he shared his deep disappointment at not being able to join us this afternoon. The president has been at many events as we all know and he just tested positive for Covid,” Murguía told attendees.

Biden, 81, had been scheduled to take the stage an hour and a half prior.

CNN has reached out to the Biden campaign and the White House for comment.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.